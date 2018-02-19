Lack of control in the issuance of driver’s licences by different agencies in the country has been identified as one of the factors causing problems in vehicles inspection services in the country, Alhaji Garba Abdu Gaya, Director, Vehicle Inspection Unit, Kano State, has said.

Alhaji Gaya stated this at a one-day training programme organised by Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on increased awareness on substandard tyres in Nigeria held in Kano.

He said because of many discussions during many gatherings about the problem, there had been concerted effort to find solution to the problem.

He assured that measures would be taken as promised by Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transport, to address the problem among all related organisations.

The Kano State VIO said that the awareness programme organised by SON for transport stakeholders in the state on standard of tyres would help in tackling use of sub-standard tyres.