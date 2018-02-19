Foremost Nigerian adventurer, Dr Newton Jibunoh, weekend, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has not put in place satisfactory measures to halt the mercenaries butchering defenceless civilians and policemen in parts of the country under the guise of herdsmen.

He also said that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, has demonstrated that he lacked the capacity to execute his constitutional mandate on the menace.

Jibunoh, founder of the Fight Against Desert Encroachment, FADE, in a chat with newsmen in Asaba, Delta State, however, rebuked the Benue State governor, Mr Samuel Ortom, over his call on the police boss to resign, saying it was high-handed

The environmentalist advocated speedy disarming of the mercenaries whose weapons of destruction are military in design and usage, as well as immediate cessation of cattle grazing and trampling on farmlands of ordinary citizens.