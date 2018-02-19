The South West Think-Tank, SWETT, has commended Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, for signing the Yoruba Language Preservation Law.

Ambode last week signed the bill into law, making it possible for Lagosians to promote and propagate the Yoruba language.

The new law also paved the way for students to be admitted into any state-owned tertiary institution, with credit pass in Yoruba language.

The group described the move as timely, and rewarding for the Yoruba nation.

In a statement by its secretary, Dr. Femi Adeogun, SWETT said: “By this singular effort, governor Ambode has displayed uncommon traits of an Omoluabi, setting the pace for other governors to emulate. Since his assumption to the exalted position as governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has never hidden his passion for the development of Yoruba race. An attribute that has garnered him more respect and honour among the Yoruba, particularly, stakeholders that promote the culture and tradition.”