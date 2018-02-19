The erstwhile Enyimba of Aba skipper, Chinedu Udoji, was reportedly involved in a ghastly motor accident in Kano on Sunday night.
The central defender starred in Pillar’s 1-1 draw against Enyinba at the Sani Abacha Stadium.
He prominently featured for Enyimba before joining Pillars a few seasons ago.
Udoji, 28, is survived by his wife and children.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]
AD: Harmful reason why you can't get an erection and why you release too quick [click here for info]