The erstwhile Enyimba of Aba skipper, Chinedu Udoji, was reportedly involved in a ghastly motor accident in Kano on Sunday night.

The central defender starred in Pillar’s 1-1 draw against Enyinba at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

He prominently featured for Enyimba before joining Pillars a few seasons ago.

Udoji, 28, is survived by his wife and children.