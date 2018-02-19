Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) has urged the Federal Government to demonstrate the political will to enact environmental friendly policies.

Comrade Sheriff Mulade, the national coordinator of the centre, stated this statement following government plan to penalize those who flout gas flaring laws.

Speaking, he lamented that companies find it easier to flare, pay the penalty and move on, without considering the hazardous effects on the people.

He, however, said that the new policy by government to approach lawmakers to amend the law and have the word “charge” replaced with “penalty” will not stop the flare.

While urging the government to be more over plans to put an end to gas flaring in the Niger Delta as it costs her billions of dollars as stated by Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, Mulade stated that oil companies preferred flaring gas instead of harnessing the it for economic benefit to the people.

“It is believed that the gas flare law is weak; hence the oil companies flout it at will. Most communities are suffering terrible hardships as a result of gas flaring and oil spill. While some are under the threat of relocation by oil companies to make way for more gas flare,” he said.

Sheriff urged the government to build a dynamic and competitive energy sector, enhance governance and commitment to regulate enforcement, provide legal, regulatory, investment and operating environment that is conducive to upstream investments and expand external financing solutions.