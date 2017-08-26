The Niger chapter of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) expressed delight at its members improved harvest in the wet season farming, saying it is an indication of bumper harvest in 2017.

Alhaji Shehu Galadima, the Chairman of the association made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Minna.

“Besides the flood that affected our crops this year, we are still making good harvest.

“There will be enough food this year because the little harvest by members has indicated bumper harvest.

“We have harvested part of our yams, beans, maize and vegetable so far, there is no cause for alarm.

“It means that when we are done with the wet season harvest this year, by January next year we will have bumper harvest of our various crops,’’ he said.

Galadima appealed to the government to ensure that they purchased the farm produce from farmers and store them for future use.

He said that the efforts would assist in ensuring food security of the nation.

“We must learn how to preserve perishable food items for future use.

“Many of our farms produce waste because we cannot preserve them for future use,’’ he said.

Mr Haruna Abdullahi, a member of the association told NAN that he had harvested part of his yams and maize, adding that it was a good harvest.

“Part of my yams and maize I harvested recently were sold and I made profits from them,’’ he said.

NAN reports that AFAN has 1.5 million registered members in the state.