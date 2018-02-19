Security agencies in Ebonyi have pledged to assist the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in reducing road crashes in the state.

The security agencies which include the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Prisons Service made the pledge on Sunday during the celebration of FRSC’s 30 anniversary in Abakaliki.

Mrs Chinwe Kannu, the NSCDC Commandant in Ebonyi said that the agency would complement FRSC’s efforts to ensure that the state and nation’s roads were safe for citizens.

“The FRSC’ s reduction of road crashes is a form of ensuring security in the country and we are ready to exchange ideas, logistics and other forms of collaboration to ensure zero crashes on the roads,” she said.

Mrs Emilia Oputa, the Controller of Prisons in Ebonyi said the prison service had been enlightened on road safety techniques which would be implemented to the fullest.

Oputa represented by DCP Florence Ushe, said that its staff would be enlightened to comply with road safety regulations and be safe while discharging security duties,” she said.

Earlier, Mrs Stella Uchegbu, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state noted that the task of ensuring safety on the state and nation’s roads involved collaboration of all stakeholders including security agencies.

“We urge you to spread the message of safety on our roads to your families, officers and other staff because this arduous task is a shared responsibility.

“You should ensure that they acquire basic driving techniques through enrolment into certified driving schools across the state and country.

“This would expose them to proper driving tutorials and observance of general traffic rules, culminating in the acquisition of driving licenses for safe driving.

“A well trained driver who observes traffic regulations while driving will not engage in practices which would endanger lives on the road and make the FRSC’s task more difficult,” she said.

The sector commander said that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi had encouraged the inauguration of state traffic agencies to enhance the corps’ duties within the states.

“The corps also embarked on consultation with stakeholders who have become more involved through the mechanisms of special marshals, road safety clubs among others.

“The deployment of FRSC personnel to tank farms has to a large extent, reduced the rate of crashes associated with articulated vehicles especially those conveying petroleum products.

“The corps’ ‘Safe-to-Load’ initiative has ensured thorough checks on articulated vehicles before they load from the various depots across the country with our trained personnel ensuring strict compliance,” she said.

The corps conducted an endurance jogging on Saturday and a church service on Sunday to commemorate the anniversary.