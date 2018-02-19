The police on Sunday said they had arrested three principal suspects in connection with the killing of over 20 persons in Birane village in the Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State last week.

The Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, gave their names as Halilu Garba, 45 (aka Mabushi); Zubairu Marafa, 45 (aka Wakili); and Nafiu Badamasi, 40 aka Zakiru.

He stated that further investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Earlier, Moshood said the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had deployed additional three units of Police Mobile Force in Birane village.

He added that a joint investigation team headed by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of intelligence at the Force Headquarters, had equally been sent to the state.

The police had earlier sent seven units of riot policemen, following the killings, to parts of the state.

Moshood said Idris gave the directive for the deployment after visiting the state, adding that the IG, who was accompanied to Zamfara by the AIG Zone 10, Sokoto, and Commissioners of Police in the zone, also held a stakeholders’ meeting with the people.

He said, “On the directives of the IG, the Joint Special Investigation Team headed by AIG Intelligence have proceeded to Zamfara State to commence a detailed investigation into the killings.

“He will be assisted by the personnel of the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, the Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad, Counter-Terrorism Unit, scene of crime experts and the Zamfara State Command Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, who are already on the ground in Zurmi, Zamfara State.”

The spokesman added that the police boss gave the team “a definite and strict mandate to arrest and bring to justice the perpetrators of the killings and investigate the remote and direct causes of the mayhem.”

“They are further directed by the IG to arrest and disarm all suspected bandits, militias and criminal groups in possession of prohibited firearms and restricted weapons in the region,” he stated.

Moshood claimed that normalcy had been restored in the area and assured the people of Zamfara and other states in the country of adequate protection of lives and property.