The National Human Rights Commission on Sunday urged the Federal Government “to carry out a massive scrutiny of the nation’s security architecture.”

A statement by the commission quoted its Acting Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, as demanding that this be done to “ensure that culprits in the incessant killings taking place across the country are urgently brought to book.”

Ojukwu was said to have made the call in response to “the recent upsurge in killings across the country, especially in Borno, Zamfara and Benue states.”

He said the commission had directed its personnel in its office in Katsina State to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of the humanitarian situation in Zamfara State.

The statement read in part, “Specifically, Mr. Ojukwu stated that the reported killing of about 40 people in one episode in Zamfara State this week by unknown gunmen is not acceptable even as he disclosed that officials of the commission’s state office in Katsina have been directed to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of the human rights and humanitarian situation on the ground.”

Ojukwu reiterated the urgent need for security agencies “to be on top of the situation to forestall further destruction of lives and property, as well as strengthen people’s confidence in the ability of government to protect them.”

The statement added, “He (Ojukwu) expressed deep concern over the recurrent killing of women and children in various communities across the nation, saying such an ugly scenario underscores the need to prevail on the various security agencies to explore new intelligence and investigation techniques that will effectively contain occurrences of such dastardly act.”