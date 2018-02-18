The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Samuel Kanu-Uche, said on Sunday that the church prefers ranches to be built by individuals, who have ownership of the cattle as a business venture in their host communities

Kanu-Uche said this at the opening plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at St. Gabriel Chaplaincy, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, in Abuja.

The theme of the four- day conference is: `Entrepreneurship Awareness: “What the Church Can Do’’.

He noted that Methodist people were not advocating for grazing fields neither were they advocating for cattle colonies for any special group of people but advocating for the equity and justice for all Nigerians.

“We believe that cattle or any other animal breeders must imbibe peaceful co-existence with their host communities.

“They must respect the norms of their hosts. It is expected of them not to violate the principles of peaceful co-existence in Nigeria.

“As a denomination, we want peace to reign in the country,’’ he said.

The prelate urged Christians to come together and pray for God to save the country from any likelihood of religious war, social unrest and political turmoil.

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, called on the Federal Government to tackle the issues of unemployment so that criminal activities would be curbed in the country.

Ayokunle also urged the government to put an end through the security agencies, the menace of the Boko Haram and Fulani Herdsmen all over Nigeria.

“We will continue call the attention of the government of our land to mass unemployment, which is increasing criminal activities in our nation.

“We will continue to tell the government to end senseless killings by herdsmen and gunmen in the country.

“We have no any other country that God has put us to prosper than Nigeria. We have resolved to remain undeterred by the grace of God.

“We will continue to give support to the voiceless in our nation. There is no problem that cannot be solve,’’ Ayokunle said.