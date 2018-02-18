Mr Christian Chigbundu, President, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Agege Stake, on Sunday urged Nigerians to have faith in God in the midst of challenges facing the the country.

Chigbundu, who gave the advice during the 3rd Annual Stake Conference of the Agege branch, also urged Nigerians to be patient, prayerful and focused.

“The current economic challenges will be a thing of the past when we acknowledge the grace of God upon the nation.

“Be patient in all things, though it is not easy to be patient; you will be tested, but you will have joy when you are patient.

“Why are we always in a hurry? We are impatient with our husbands, wives, neighbours and even our country; patience comes with action.

“When certain things befall us, we should be patient; we have abandoned some spiritual exercise that would make us to know when God is trying to speak to us because we have been impatient.

“So, I urge Christians to put their trust in God because He will not let Nigerians down,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the annual stake meeting is usually for some 3000 to 5000 members, from different wards and congregations.