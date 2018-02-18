President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of the National Assembly and all Plateau indigenes in felicitating with Sen. Jeremiah Useni on his 75th birthday.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, congratulated family, friends and colleagues of the former Minister of Federal Capital Territory and Minister of Transport and Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army, on the milestone.

President Buhari also noted Useni’s sterling records in public service, with many decorations and awards.

He commended Useni’s sacrifice and selfless service in ensuring Nigeria returned to democracy and his willingness to participate fully in the electoral processes, while continually advocating for free and fair elections.

The President recalled his many encounters with the senator, saying such encounters had left an unwavering impression of his commitment to support the growth and development of the nation in favour of the less privileged.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant Sen. Useni “longer life, more strength and wisdom to continue serving the country he loves so much.’’