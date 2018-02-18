The Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd), has advised ex-militants, who have undergone various training under the programme, to desist from selling their empowerment tools.

Boroh, who is also the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, gave the advised in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

The coordinator said that the programme should be seen as giving independence to the marginalised and as well giving the ex-agitators autonomy and livelihood.

Boroh said that with the empowerment of the beneficiaries, the future of the region was secured.

The presidential aide said that if the beneficiaries were empowered, the Niger Delta region would become developed and become attractive to investors and others.

He said: “They will assist in the economic activities of the region where they find themselves. And in turn, both families and the entire Niger Delta region will benefit.”

According to Boroh, the programme considers the empowerment of trained delegates as the main focus and a critical point in the ongoing reintegration phase of PAP.

He enjoined beneficiaries of the programme to make good use of the knowledge acquired in creating wealth through meaningful engagements in agriculture and other sectors.

The coordinator said that PAP had partnered with Greek Fisheries Institute & Trawler Company to use Burutu sea port to train 3,000 ex-agitators in boat building and aquaculture.

Boroh said that additional 3,000 ex-agitators would be trained and engaged in the value chain of rice farming.

He also said that 5,000 Amnesty ex-agitators would be trained at Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers agricultural institutions.

The coordinator pointed out that while crude oil is exhaustible, agriculture is sustainable, having the capacity to sustain them for life.

NAN recalls that the Amnesty office had trained and empowered over 4, 000 beneficiaries in their choice areas of businesses.