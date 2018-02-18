The Emir of Maradun in Zamfara, Alhaji Garba Tambari, says some traditional rulers across the country have resolved to ensure the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

Tambari stated this when he fielded questions from newsmen after paying a condolence visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, on Sunday.

According to the Emir, all citizens who wish Nigeria well must support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari if he finally decides to seek renewal of his electoral mandate in 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that President Buhari, who is on five-day private visit to his home country, Daura, is yet to make any official pronouncement on whether he will seek re-election or not.

However, the Emir maintained that all citizens who wished Nigeria well must support the re-election of the President “if he finally decides to seek renewal of his electoral mandate in 2019”.

Tambari said: “Anybody who wishes this country good, who wishes this country well, will want Mr. President to continue after 2019. So, we wish he will continue by the grace of God.’’

The Emir stated that the re-election of the President in 2019 would ensure continuity in governance as the Buhari administration had recorded remarkable successes in the areas of security and fighting corruption and revitalisation of the economy.

Tambari, who said he was in Daura on a solidarity visit to the President, lauded him for his selfless service to the country.

He disclosed that the President had assured to tackle the problem of insecurity in some parts of Zamfara.

NAN reports that President Buhari had on Friday condemned Thursday’s massacre of innocent persons in Birane village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara by gunmen suspected to be cattle rustlers.

The President, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, commiserated with families of the victims of the “heinous and inhuman attacks on defenceless citizens”.

He also directed security agencies to immediately mobilise and deploy their personnel to the vulnerable areas of the state, and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to face the full wrath of the law.

President Buhari also on Sunday met with members of Katsina Citizens’ Forum at his private resident in Daura, Katsina State.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of members of the forum after the closed door meeting, Gov. Aminu Masari said they were in Daura to condole with the President over the death of his two relatives.

He said the forum would soon issue an advertorial on the letter written to President Buhari by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.