A man has been arrested by the Murtala Muhammed Airport command of the Nigeria Police for reportedly stealing aboard an aircraft.

The man, identied as Kunle Oni, was caught stealing aboard Air Peace flight P47139 from Abuja to Lagos by other passengers.

Mr. Oni was arrested on the flight on Saturday.

It was gathered that several bundles of naira notes allegedly stolen from fellow passengers’ bags were found in his bag by the airport aviation security officials who questioned him on arrival in Lagos.

The police said the Identity card, ID card he used in boarding revealed he was a staff of one HB Company. Apart from the HB Company ID card, it was learnt that he had other ID cards in his bags.

Prompted on when he started stealing on board airplane, Mr. Oni reportedly responded by saying he started stealing “this year”.