Following fears expressed by the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, that his life was under threat for implementing the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Benue State has warned that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) would be held responsible should anything happen to the governor.

The NBA cited instances where top government functionaries like the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, Bola Ige, was assassinated with no trace, as well as recent developments that have showed security agents have failed in uncovering criminals over recent incidents in the country.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Makurdi and signed by the Chairman, NBA, Makurdi Branch, Emmanuel Agbakor, also faulted the mandate of Operation “Ayem Apkatuma”.

He said: “We would like the whole world to know that if the killings in Benue State persist or should anything happen to Governor Samuel Ortom, the IGP should be held responsible. We recall with excruciating pains that we live in a country where a serving Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, SAN, was assassinated with no traces.

“Recently, a serving Member of the Taraba State House of Assembly was allegedly kidnapped and subsequently found dead and the Residence of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was attacked, leaving casualties. Threats from high quarters must therefore not be taken for granted.”