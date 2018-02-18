President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday congratulated the Osile of Oke Ona of Egbaland, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, as he marks his 80th birthday tomorrow (Monday).

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President said he joined the government and people of Ogun State, all sons and daughters of Egbaland, family and friends of the royal father in celebrating the grace of wisdom, strength and courage that have translated into many years of laudable achievements before and after he ascended his fathers’ throne.

The President commended Tejuoso’s strong sense of patriotism, broadmindedness and timely interventions on critical national issues.

Buhari also extolled the monarch’s visionary leadership over his domain by always ensuring peaceful co-existence, promoting tolerance and constantly reminding citizens of their civic duties.

“As the royal father turns an octogenarian, President Buhari believes his repertoire of wisdom, many years of experience in handling multi-cultural issues, and the network of friends he has acquired across the country and the globe, will be most useful in the current drive to re-position the country for greater glory.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant Oba Tejouso longer life and good health to continue serving his people and the country,” the statement read.