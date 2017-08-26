The Federal Government has established six sickle cell reference centres in six Federal Medical Centres (FMCs) across the country, Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Health, said on Saturday.

Adewole listed the FMCs as the Federal Medical Centres, Ebute Meta, Lagos; Federal Medical Centre, Keffi and the Federal Medical Centre, Gombe.

Others are the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa; Federal Medical Centre, Birnin-Kebbi and Federal Medical Centre, Abakaliki.

Adewole, in a statement issued by Mrs Boade Akinola, Director of Media and Public Relations in the ministry, urged health partners to support the government’s efforts in tackling the menace of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

The minister expressed his appreciation to the partners, who were working with the Ministry of Health on diabetes care and prevention.

He urged more partners to come on board to join the government in the fight against diabetes and other non-communicable diseases in the country.

“I wish to passionately appeal to all partners to support the ministry to conduct National Survey so as to establish the current prevalence of NCDs for sound policy direction and planning in Nigeria,” Adewole said.

Wikipedia, the free encyclopaedia describes Sickle Cell Disease as “a group of blood disorders typically inherited from a person’s parents.

“The most common type is known as sickle-cell anaemia (SCA). It results in an abnormality in the oxygen-carrying protein haemoglobin (hemoglobin S) found in red blood cells.

“This leads to a rigid, sickle-like shape under certain circumstances. Problems in sickle cell disease typically begin around 5 to 6 months of age.

“A number of health problems may develop, such as attacks of pain (“sickle-cell crisis”), anaemia, swelling in the hands and feet, bacterial infections, and stroke.

“Long term pain may develop as people get older. The average life expectancy in the developed world is 40 to 60 years.’’