The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has said that with proper training of pilots, aircraft engineers, and other officers, the Nigerian Air Force will prevent air disasters involving its aircraft.

Abubakar said this on Friday during the graduation of NAF officers on Technical Safety Course at the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety in Ipetu Ijesa, Osun State.

The Chief of Air Staff, who was represented by Air Vice Marshal Kingsley Lar, said with proper training of NAF officers and men, he was sure that the rate of air disasters would reduce drastically.

He said he was happy that NAF could now conduct safety courses locally, in line with its vision of building the capacity of its officers and men, adding that NAF had some of the best personnel in the world.

He said, “The six-week course was the first of its kind to be held in the country. It was to equip aircraft engineers with requisite knowledge and skills on aircraft management.

“Basically, the technical safety course is designed to train participants in aviation psychology, communication skills, emergency response, crises management, materials handling, and safety, among others.”

He urged the engineers to display a high level of professionalism and to make constructive inputs in all conditions that required safety reorientation, saying just like others, they were all important to the success of NAF and the country.

The Head of Department, Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety, Group Capt. Kolawole Opatundun (retd.), said about 80 per cent of aircraft accidents could be linked to human factors.

He noted that with courses like that, air disasters would be reduced drastically. He also urged the officers and men to be safety conscious at all times.

The commandant of the institute, Commodore Haruna Muhammed, described safety as the “bedrock of efficiency, effectiveness and capacity preservation for a robust fighting force.”