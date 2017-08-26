The Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State has set 170 as the cut-off mark for the 2017/2018 admission into the institution, against the minimum 120 set by JAMB.

The Information Officer of the University, Malam Umar Usman, said in Gusau on Saturday that the university’s management took the decision.

He said the cut-off mark was set at after getting statistic show that most of the candidates who applied for admission into the university scored 120 and above in their JAMB exams.

He said the university was only given a quota to admit 1,500 students through JAMB and Direct Entry for the coming academic session.

According to him, over 5,000 applicants applied for admission into the university.

“If we will stick to the 120 minimum cut off marks given by the JAMB, a majority of applicants who are going to attend the University’s aptitude test for the admission will not get it.

“We decided to minimize the difficulty by raising our points to 170 so that most of those that will pay for post the UTME in the university will get the admission,” he said.

He noted that the university also runs Pre-degree programme in Science, Art and Social Science with candidates who would also be considered for admission to make up for 1, 500 students required for the session.

Usman said the university is soliciting more assistance from well-to-do individuals and private organisations to provide more infrastructures that would make JAMB increase the quota given to the institution.

He said that for the admission quota to be increased there should be adequate infrastructures and facilities in place.