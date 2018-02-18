A decomposing body found at Adzege village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State has been suspected to be that of one of the four policemen declared missing earlier this month.

The four policemen were declared missing after their encounter with suspected Fulani militias at Adzege village in Logo council area about two weeks ago.

According to one of the locals in the area who simply identified himself as Bemdoo, the decomposing body was that of the policeman.

The body was said to have decomposed beyond recognition.

However, the locals were said to have packed the remains in a black polythene bag and conveyed it in a white Hilux van to Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Sunday.

Two of the four policemen who were declared missing during a headcount after the herdsmen attack penultimate Saturday were later found alive, while the remains of the third, a non commission officer, was recovered a few days later, with his body mutilated.

There had been a search for the fourth person till the discovery last Saturday.

But the State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, while reacting to the report, said it was yet to be ascertained whether the decomposing body found was that of the missing policeman.

“Yes, we heard the rumour, but we are not sure whether the body that was found is that of the missing policeman,” Owoseni stated.