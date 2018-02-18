The Delta State Government has said three out of the seven confirmed cases of Lassa fever have resulted in mortality since the outbreak of the disease in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, who disclosed this, said 24 persons have been placed under surveillance.

Ononye, in a statement on Sunday, however, clarified that two out of the three cases of deaths recorded since the outbreak of the disease was reported in the state on 26th January, 2018, were from Anambra State.

The commissioner disclosed that only seven confirmed cases have so far been recorded in the state.

The statement explained that some of the cases were referred from Federal Medical Center, Asaba, to the Institute of Lassa Fever, Irrua, Edo State, adding that the first case has been treated and discharged.

Ononye stated that the state’s rapid response team has been doing its best to curtail the spread of the disease, as officials have commenced active case search and contact tracing across the 25 local government councils.

The commissioner said the state government, in collaboration with the State Primary Health Development Agency, is also creating enlightenment programme for residents, and urged them to report suspected cases of Lassa Fever to the nearest medical centres across the state.