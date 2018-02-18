Nigerians have been called to seize the opportunity of 2019 general election to vote wisely and radically change the present situation of the country for the better, by voting for leaders who will put the interests of the people first.

The Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, who made this call at the formal opening of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) Resource Centre/Guest House yesterday lamented that the nation is in state of uncertainty and confusion.

Cardinal Onaiyekan said that the government always inform Nigerians that they are doing their best to improve the living standard of the people, while there are a lot of things still need to be done and too many problems left to fester.

According to the Archbishop, Nigeria deserves far better than it is now getting in terms of good governance, social justice and peace and minimum of well being for the people.

“Our present government came into power three years ago with a promise to change Nigeria for the better in all aspects. So far, government has spent so much time and energy demonising its predecessor that it seems to have forgotten its promise of a better life for Nigerians.

“It has unfortunately allowed the initial massive goodwill it enjoyed to be depleted almost to non-existence. Having tried our two major political parties and found none of them up to our expectation, the nation is on the verge of despair.

“Another election is fast approaching, we must seize this God-given opportunity to radically change things around. We should no longer allow politics to remain business as usual in the hands of the same gang of speculators and opportunists.

“We must change the rule of the game, not faces of of the players. Politics is not for miserable people seeking a way out of poverty, nor selfish business people looking for an easy way to maximize profit by manipulating the system in their favour, less still is it for the corruptly rich seeking refuge from just accountability,” he said.