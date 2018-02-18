A maritime expert and community leader in Ifo-Ewekoro area of Ogun, Mr Bolaji Akinola, has commended Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State for bringing about an “enduring transformation of the state’’.

Akinola gave the commendation in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

According to him, Gov. Amosun has carved a niche for himself, not just as one of the best performing governors in Nigeria, but also as one of the best in the history of Ogun State.

Akinola said the governor had fulfilled his campaign promises, especially in the five cardinal areas of focus of his administration.

He said, “Gov. Amosun made it clear at the inception of his administration that he would focus on Education, Health, Agriculture, Industrialisation, Housing as well as Urban Renewal and Infrastructural Development that will lead us to massive employment generation for the people.

“I think he has equipped himself equitably well in all these areas.

“His impact in all these areas reverberates across all three Senatorial Districts, Local Governments, Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and Wards in the state.

“Amosun is indeed a man of his words and has demonstrated an unflinching commitment to the development of Ogun State and to the welfare of the people, irrespective of where they live and irrespective of their social standing.”

Akinola said Gov. Amosun’s industrialisation policy had led to thriving industries, especially in Agbara and Sango Ota areas, and to the emergence of Ogun State as Nigeria’s industrial hub.

“Ogun State is the religious capital of Nigeria with the preponderance of mega churches and mosques along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“The prevalence of these worship centres clearly attests to the accommodating and hospitable nature of our people.

“That is not all there is to the state. Some people might not be aware of the silent industrial revolution going on in the state.

“Through his industrialisation policy, the governor has brought about true and genuine change to the state.

“The same can be said of his administration’s Urban Renewal and Infrastructural Development policy, which has turned the entire Ogun State into one huge construction site.

“The massive construction works going on in Abeokuta and in other parts of the state serve as solid foundation for the future of the state,‘’ Akinola said.

The community leader is confident that Amosun will end his tenure well and “land safely”.

According to him, the governor has a greater role to play in the future of Nigeria.

“The least all indigenes of Ogun State at home and abroad can do at this time is to give their unflinching support to this great, untiring agent of change,” Akinola said.