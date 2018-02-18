The Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged motorists in the state to obey traffic rules and regulations in order to reduce accidents on the highways.

The Sector Commander, Mrs Pat Emordi, made the call on Sunday in Jos, after a Church Thanksgiving as part of activities marking the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of the Corps.

According to Emordi, when motorists obey traffic rules and regulations, there will be less accidents on the highways and hence reducing the number of lives lost through crashes.

“The best birthday gift Nigerians can give us is to obey traffic rules and regulations.

“When people obey traffic rules, there won’t be crashes, and even if accidents occur, the fatality will be reduced.

“So, we are using this day to appeal to Nigerians, particularly road users, to obey road traffic regulations so as to rid our highways of accidents, ” she said.

The sector commander said that the Corps was established to stem the tide of road crashes which were a recurring decimal at that time.

She said the Corps had achieved so much as it had reduced to the barest minimum, road crashes through intense public awareness it carried out over the years.

Emordi called on the government to render more support to the Corps in terms of logistics to enable it to make the roads safer.