The Anambra State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Comrade Ifeanyi Okechukwu, has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria as a matter of National Unity, to organize a referendum where Nigerians will decide the system of government that is suitable for them in order to end series of agitations across the Country.

Comrade Okechukwu, who made the called in Awka, the Anambra State, while reacting to the recommendations of the All Progressives Congress, APC, committee on restructuring setup by the ruling party last year August 2017, to formulate the position of the party on true federalism, headed by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, which recommended the creation of State Police, constitutional amendment to allow merger of State, Resource control, making Local Government an affairs of States, State court of appeal and independent candidacy.

He emphasized that the best way the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari could fix the country is to carry all Nigerians along in its resolve to restructure the country so that no section of the country will feel marginalized.

The TUC chair, however, applauded the Federal Government for re-naming a Federal University in Ebonyi State, after the late former Nigeria Vice President Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme.