The Jigawa Government has inaugurated a nine-member committee to enlighten its citizens to participate in the National Identity Database.

Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the spokesman, office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Adamu Fanini, made this known in Dutse on Saturday.

Fanini, while inaugurating the committee, was quoted as saying that the gesture was imperative so as to enable the indigenes to get registered under the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The SSG also urged members of the committee to work hard and justify the confidence reposed on them, bearing in mind the importance of the National Identity Card.

‎The statement also quoted Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, the state’s Commissioner for Information, as Chairman of the committee and Alhaji Yusuf Mukaddas, the Director administration, Research, Evaluation and Political Affairs (REPA), as Secretary.

Other members include State ALGON Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Sani Gumel, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Guri, Permanent Secretary, REPA, Alhaji Garba Muhammad Auyo.

Others, he said, are: Managing Director, Jigawa Radio Corporation, Alhaji Mati Ali, Director Information, Alhaji Isma`ila Yakubu, NOA State Coordinator, Malam Haruna Shu`aibu and the state NIMC Coordinator.

In his remarks, the chairman of the committee thanked the state government for finding them worthy to carry out the task and pledged to justify the confidence reposed on them.