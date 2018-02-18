Former students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, are constructing a pedestrian overhead bridge and a hostel for PhD students, according to Prof. Tijjani Mora, President of the institution’s alumni association.

Mora disclosed this on Saturday in Lagos during an interactive session of the alumni members in Agidingbi.

“The projects will soon be completed and handed over to the institution,” Mora, who did not state their costs, said.

He said that the projects were part of his campaign promises in 2016, and urged members to continue to network toward making the school a model.

The President stated that the students’ hostel had 50 suites, saying that it would address the dearth of accommodation for doctorate students in the main campus at Samaru.

Mora said that the old students had procured 16-seater intra-city shuttle buses already being used to convey students and staff across the two campuses of the institution.

He commended political office holders for supporting the association to execute projects and disclosed that 11 states of the country were currently being governed by former ABU students.

The Deputy National President of the body, Prof. Olufunmilayo Braide, in his remarks, said that the alumni had enough resources to turn the fortunes of the nation around.

“We should network more. We have more than 800,000 members,” she said.

A pioneer member of the association, Dr Isau Dogo, commended members for their dedication and commitment to the growth of the association and urged them to sustain that.

Mrs Justina Ahmadu, Chairman of the Lagos chapter, stressed the need for unity and urged members to intensify publicity so as to register more members.

Ahmadu, an Assistant Comptroller-General of Immigration heading the Benin Zonal Office, urged members to support each other and strive to remain united.

The Special Guest of Honour, Mrs Cecilia Gayya, Director-General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), in a remark, said that the togetherness being promoted by the alumni was mutually beneficial.

“The aim of an alumni association is to build the mother institution; the executive council should look into some welfare-related issues raised by members,” she said.