The Presidency on Saturday said it would seek the support of governors and National Assembly on the issue of state police.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande said their support was needed to allow for constitutional amendments.

Laolu said the main focus of state police was to tackle the country’s security challenges.

Speaking with Punch, Akande said, “We have advocated for state police and it is gathering quite a bit of groundswell. As it gets widespread support, especially among the state governments and the National Assembly, we will be able to achieve the necessary constitutional amendments.

“For now, the main focus is to expand the implementation of community policing, which is to achieve virtually the same purpose of police personnel being very familiar with and working in close association with their local communities.

“As you know, there is already a presidential order issued for community policing to begin.”