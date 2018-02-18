Global Rights Nigeria has launched its ‘Rape Is A Crime’ whistle blowing campaign.

Survivors or friends would be able to log on to www.rapeisacrime.org to report a case anonymously and get help.

The Country Director, Global Right Nigeria, Abiodun Bayewu-Teru, made this known at the University of Abuja, yesterday.

She said the campaign is aimed at encouraging more people to speak up, so that offenders could be punished.

The Brand Ambassador of the campaign, Tope Tedella, a Nollywood actor, described rape as the worst crime.

The developers of the platform, Isabel Thornton and Matthew Mahmoudi, graduates of Cambridge University, disclosed that they have been working with Global Rights in the past one and half years to create an application that would provide access to justice for rape victims.