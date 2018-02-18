Atiba University, Oyo, one of the new private universities licensed by the Federal Government in December 2017 is set to take off on March 8 with its first set of students for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The University, which promises to provide world-class standard of teaching, learning and research as well as entrepreneurial training and character development, is situated at the ancient town of Oyo in Oyo State.

According to the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Shola Ehindero, all is set for a smooth take-off as academic activities commence March 8.

According to the School’s authorities however, admission of students will continue till 14th of April when the University will conduct the matriculation ceremony for all students. During this period, prospective students who meet the institution’s admission requirements can still register for this academic session.

The university is taking off with Four (4) Faculties namely; Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences, Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences as well as Allied Health Sciences Faculty and Faculty of Law.

Degree courses offered by the Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences include English and Literary Studies; Theater, Films and Media Studies; Economics; Accounting and Forensic Sciences; Business Administration; Political Science and International Studies; Sociology and Intelligence Studies as well as Entrepreneurial Studies.

The Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences offers degree courses in Computer Science; Industrial Mathematics; Physics and Energy Studies; Biological and Biotechnology; Microbiology as well as Industrial Chemistry while the Faculty of Law offers Degree in Public and Common Law. The Faulty of Allied Health Sciences will offer Nursing and Medical Laboratory Sciences.

It will be recalled that the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the University, Alhaji Abdulrahman Idris, said, shortly after the Institution received its operating license from the National Universities Commission (NUC) last December, that its founders had made careful preparations over the past fifteen years to ensure the smooth and effective take-off adding that the institution will hit the ground running.

Complimenting this assertion, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ehindero said all the necessary infrastructure for a standard academic environment are in place on the campus. These include standard lecture theaters, laboratories, technical equipment and state of the art library with regular books, e-books and WIFI facilities. There is also an Information Communication Technology (ICT) Unit in the library with access to data based research.

Other infrastructure already in place include standard office accommodation for both academic and non-academic staff as well as conducive hostel accommodation on the campus for students.

The university also has a modern sports arena for recreation and sports development as well as a well-equipped Medical Centre with bed facilities for students and staff.﻿