Many political leaders are not delivering on their electoral promises or living up to expectations because they are not humble, the President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, said yesterday.

Speaking at the 2018 inter-denominational service of the Lagos State Christian Association of Nigeria, Ayokunle said a man of humility would think less of himself and more about the benefit of his neighbour.

He enjoined Nigerian leaders to emulate Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, whom he described as humble.

He told the governor: “I am glad about the shame you are removing from our nation by requesting from the Federal Government that you should be allowed to construct a befitting road to the international airport.”

Ayokunle pleaded with the governor to continue to serve the people of Lagos.

Ambode on behalf of the government and people of Lagos State expressed appreciation to the CAN leader, executives and members of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, for keeping the faith and seeking divine intervention in the affairs of Lagos.

The governor, who asked the choir to sing the song, ‘I have a father who will never fail me’, said: “I believe this yearly congregation is one of the major reasons for the progress and prosperity our state has continuously witnessed.