The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has introduced a new communication policy.

The policy is aimed at engaging the public more actively, with a view to promoting greater understanding between the Commission and citizens.

Speaking at a two-day Roundtable Technical Committee Meeting in Maryland, Lagos, INEC’s National Commissioner, Prince Solomon Soyebi, said the event was a continuation of processes the Commission was developing to ensure successful elections in 2019.

Soyebi said the Commission needs update in internal and external communication strategy. He said an important component of the policy is vertical communication between INEC headquarters, states and local government area offices.

“This requires a through review. And I want to plead that this distinguished body should consider looking in this direction. The issue of unanimity and cohesion within INEC is also of great importance,” he said.