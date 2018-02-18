Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development, Mary Ekpere-Eta, has called on women to take full advantage of the ongoing continuous voter registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ekpere-Eta, in a statement in Abuja, reiterated the recent declaration of women to support the restructuring of the country, stating that obtaining the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) is the first step to women returning persons interested in restructuring and voting in.

She stressed the need for girls who turn 18 this year and other women qualified to vote, to make out time to register at INEC designated centres.

She maintained that women can only speak on developmental challenges that affect their communities, such as corruption, unemployment and poverty, by getting PVCs to vote for those who can address these issues.

The NCWD Director-General further urged that women, especially those in the rural areas and in the working class in urban centres, to prioritise obtaining the Permanent Voters Card.