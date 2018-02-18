The Federal Government has concluded plans to introduce the Songhai farm model in Akwa Ibom State, as well as partner with land donor communities in the state.

Speaking through the Managing Director of Cross Basin Development Authority, Mr. Bassey Nkposong, the Federal Government said it was not buying off the land from the communities, but would rather partner with them with a view to adding value to such property through the integrated farming model.

Nkposong, who disclosed this yesterday, when he led other members of his management team on a courtesy visit to the paramount ruler and chiefs of Onna Local Government Area, said the policies and programmes of the River Basin Development Authorities were now geared towards revitalising agriculture as the base for national development.

He said: “The country’s experience over the years has confirmed that dependence on oil has greatly sapped the spirit of enterprise and hard work among Nigerians. Experiences gathered from various parts of the world “clearly indicates that agriculture was the way to go, as dependence on oil was myopic in the modern world.”