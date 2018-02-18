President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, friends and government of Oyo State on the passing away of the renowned author, playwright and literary icon, Prof. Akinwumi Ishola.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, Buhari said the literary world would surely miss the cultural activist.

President Buhari stated that Ishola’s steadfastness and dedication to the “promotion of the native language as a means of sustaining the culture and tradition of Africans is worth emulating”.

He noted that the love of the departed academician for the Yoruba language was never in doubt as he exhibited this through all his published works and speeches even as a student and throughout his academic life.

The President, who joined the entertainment industry in mourning the loss of a producer and director, said Ishola’s contributions to the evolution and transformation of the entertainment industry from a disparaged genre into a major contributor to the nation’s economy would never be forgotten.

He called on other academics to follow the sterling qualities of the National Merit Award Winner and Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters who was more focused on the development and transformation of minds as opposed to material gains.

The President prayed that almighty God would grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.