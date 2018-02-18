The embattled former chairman of Pension Reform Task, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, yesterday, raised alarm that scared looters were bent on seeing him crucified, as a result of exposing and recovering N2.1Trn stolen pension fund.

He made this known in a statement issued through his spokesperson, Abdullahi Usman, in response to a report published by Premium Times, an online medium with the headline titled: “115 days later, Buhari fails to act on Head of Service report on Maina.”

Usman said the piece was written to blackmail Maina by deliberately concocting lies against him through the medium.

He said: “The controversy created by the EFCC and Head of Service, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, remains unsubstantiated.”