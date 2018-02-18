The Nigerian Army has denied a report that said the factional leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has escaped to Cameroon, saying the report is misleading and untrue.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen Sani Usman, in a statement at the weekend, said the army was not aware of the whereabouts of the fugitive leader.

He said the army was in a manhunt for Shekau, adding that N3m was offered as reward for any credible information that could lead to his arrest.

The statement reads in part: “The report alleged that a top Boko Haram commander, Abdullahi Bello, alias Abu Zainab, who was captured by the Nigerian Army on February 14, disclosed that Shekau escaped to Cameroon. This is not true. The Nigerian Army did not arrest such person, neither do we have such suspect in our custody.”

Usman urged journalists to cross check their facts with the Nigerian Army authorities before publication.