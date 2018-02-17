The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) 19 Northern States and FCT (Youth Wing) has called on the federal government to immediately proscribe the activities of killer herdsmen and declare them a full fledge terrorist organization.

According to a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Kaduna and copy made available to newsmen, the youth wing of the Christian umbrella body also called on the federal government to rise up to its responsibility of protecting lives and property of it’s citizenry.

The communique which is jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary Evangelist Musa D. Misal and Sarafa Adekunle Oyewo respectively also declared their support to the passage of the Anti open grazing bills by states that have passed it into law.

“We call on the Federal Government as a matter of top priority to immediately proscribe the activities of these killer machines and declare them a full fledged terrorist organization.

“We equally call on the Federal Government to rise up to its foremost constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of the citizenry, failure of which the Youths will be left with no option than to defend themselves as we have the ability to do so as no one has the monopoly of violence.

“Furthermore, the Federal Government should caution its security operatives posted to these “Red Spots” to thread with caution and stop forthwith the constant harassment, intimidation and provocation of honest, law abiding and innocent citizens.

“As a step in the right direction, the congress supports the passage of the Anti- open grazing bill by some state of the Federation and calls on all states that are yet to do so to immediately join the train. We equally enjoin all states to ensure its full implementation. Additionally, the delegates condemns in the strongest possible terms the sacrilegious killings and murder of innocents citizens and the wanton destruction of properties in Benue, Plateau, Kaduna, Adamawa, Taraba etc by the Fulani herdsmen.

“The council also rejects in its entirely the proposed establishment of cattle colonies as proposed by the Federal Government and urges the Youths to stand against this unproductive venture.

“The conference call on all Christian Youths who are 18 years and above to register and get their Permanent Voters cards from INEC and also get involved in active politics by being card carrying members of the Political Party of their choice.

“We also call on all political office holders irrespective of their position to respect our spiritual fathers and avoid making unpalatable statements against the church just as was done recently by the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

“As Northern Christian Youths we will not fold our hands and watch insults being hurled at our leaders henceforth. While commending the Federal Government on the recent successes recorded in the fight against insurgency, we implore the Federal Government to address the economic hardship being faced by the populace and tackle the lingering fuel scarcity headlong.

“We will continue to be loyal to the CAN leadership led by His Eminence, Dr. Supo Ayokunle, and the National President of the Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria, Apostle Andy Nyeneine Eno, and his team”.

The CAN youth wing however called on all Christians to continue to be prayerful and seek the face of God at all times particularly now.

