Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving out 22 licenses for local refineries.

He spoke on Saturday during the foundation laying ceremony of Aziken Petroleum Refinery Project at Obunagha Gbarian, Yenagoa.

The refinery takes off in 2019.

Obasanjo, who was flanked by Bayelsa governor, Seriake Dickson, said “In 1956, the colonial powers couldn’t turn the hands of the clock.”

“If they could, our (Nigeria’s) independence would have been deferred by few years.

“I understand that Buhari gave out 22 licenses. But this is the only one that is being actualised. Before then, we gave out 18 licenses.

“Not one was actualised. We thank Buhari for giving four more licenses than we gave. He’s lucky that one is being actualised.

“They give all manners of excuses including insecurity and oil prices. But those excuses they give are still there. But they were not genuine entrepreneurs.

“They were after collecting licenses to get crude oil. This governor (Dickson) is a transformational leader.

“He will provide conducive environment for businesses to flourish”, Obasanjo assured.

