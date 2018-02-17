President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday mourned with the family, friends and government of Oyo state on the death of the renowned author, playwright and literary icon, Prof. Akinwumi Ishola.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President said the literary world would miss the cultural activist.

He noted that the deceased’s steadfastness and dedication to the promotion of the native language as a means of sustaining the culture and tradition of Africans is worth emulating.

Buhari noted that the love of the deceased for the Yoruba language was never in doubt as he exhibited this through all his published works and speeches even as a student and throughout his academic life.

The statement read, “The President joins the entertainment industry in mourning the loss of a producer and director whose contributions to the evolution and transformation of the entertainment industry from a disparaged genre into a major contributor to the nation’s economy will never be forgotten.

“He calls on other academicians to follow the sterling qualities of the National Merit Award Winner and Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters who was more focused on the development and transformation of minds as opposed to material gains.

“The President prays that Almighty God will grant the soul of the Prof. Ishola eternal rest.”

