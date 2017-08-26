The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has announced its official cut off mark for the 2017/2018 Post UTME screening exercise.

This was made public Friday by the registrar of the institution, Chris Igbokwe, who said the institution had pegged its cut off mark at 200 after a brief consultation.

Part of the statement issued by the institution read: This is to inform the general public that the cut-off mark for admission into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) for 2017/2018 academic session is 200. Also, there will be a Post-UTME Aptitude Test/Screening Exercise.

The Joint Admission and Matruculation Board, JAMB, had recently announced that its official cut off mark for universities was 120, raising questions and expectations regarding what University of Nigeria, UNN, was going to cut.

UNN, known for its quality and standard as the first indigenous university in Nigeria said Friday that the general public should get ready as the institution will conduct entrance examination for students this year.

It would be recalled that the university did not conduct this entry exams for admission seekers last year following the ban placed by JAMB which prohibited schools from conducting the exams.

The Registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, had issued a statement saying that the main reason for the proscription of the exercise last year was due to corruption as universities used the exercise to extort money from students.

Having pegged the cut off at 120, JAMB also beckoned on institutions not to charge students more than N2000 for screening forms.

Now that UNN has placed its cut off at 200, there is speculation that the application fee may change as well but with a little difference.

The institution had however advised the general public to keep visiting its website for the Post Utme application.