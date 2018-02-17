Alhaji Danladi Pasali, National Coordinator, Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), says that the organisation will compel President Muhammadu Buhari to re-contest in 2019.

Pasali said this in Bauchi on Saturday while inaugurating BCO North-East Zonal Secretariat and officials that would run the affairs of the secretariat.

“We will mobilise the masses of this country to compel President Buhari to re-contest during the 2019 general election since he had fulfilled most of his campaign promises, particularly in areas of security, the war against corruption and revamping of the economy.

“We will secure endorsements for re-election bid of Buhari from various groups across the country.

We will pressurise him to re-contest to enable him to consolidate on his achievements and ensure that the corruption fight is irreversible.

“We will work with other like-minded groups and the APC to secure President Buhari’s party nomination and victory in the general elections,” he said.

Pasali said that the organisation would use all media platforms and billboards to highlight details of Buhari’s achievements in order to mobilise support for the re-election of the president in all the 36 states of the country.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians, both within and those in the diaspora, to support the organisation and ensure that the president excels both during the party’s primaries and the general elections.

While swearing-in the chairmen of the six states within the North-East Geo-political Zone, the national coordinator called on them to work tirelessly to ensure that President Buhari was re-elected in 2019.

He noted that all the legacies Buhari had made would be ruined if he was not re-elected.

The state coordinators are: Alhaji Isa Gonja, Alhaji Aminu Abubakar, Mohammed Mailta, Suleiman Bako, Tukur Sambo and Aminu Nguru for Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States respectively.