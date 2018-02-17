The Aso Villa Chapel is planning what it called a 61-hour-nonstop-praise concert to mark the 61st birthday of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo will be 61 on March 7.

One of the special features of the concert will the 12,000-capacity mass choir that will sing praises and render Halleluyah Chorus.

The chapel’s Chaplain, Pastor Seyi Malomo, disclosed these on Saturday in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja

Malomo said the concert which would be held in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria will begin at 6am on March 5 at Sharon Ultimate Hotel, Garki, Abuja and be concluded in the last seven hours at the National Christian Centre, from 12noon to 7pm on March 7.

He said the essence of the programme was to acknowledge the grace and blessing of God over Nigeria.

The clergyman explained, “Last year, the Vice President celebrated his 60th birthday. Out of respect, loyalty and sensitivity to the mood of the time, he celebrated it quietly.

“Though the church wanted to join him in celebration as it was a special birthday: a Diamond Jubilee, there was a need last year, to focus on praying for Mr. President’s full recovery.

“This year, we thank God for answering all our prayers and making the President strong and healthy. Now that the Vice president will be 61, the church just want to praise God for his life, praise God that He gave him to us, praise God that He gave him to Nigeria and even most especially, that God gave him to Mr. President to ensure that this nation moves forward to the Promised Land.”

While admitting that it has been challenging in the history of the country, Malomo assured all that victory is assured.

The clergyman, who urged all Nigerians to continue to pray for the leaders, charged everybody to be part of the praise concert.

“This is a world record breaking event. If you check online, the highest number of choristers or a choir who gathered together physically in one place to sing the Halleluyah Chorus is just 2,500.

“But we are going for a 12,000 Choir. That is great, that is enormous. So, everybody especially all choristers and gospel artistes should be part of this,” he added.