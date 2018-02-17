Bauchi Governor Mohammed Abubakar today paid a visit to the 2 surviving victims of the tragic accident that caused the death of about 21 students and two teachers of Government Day Secondary School, Misau.

The 2 survivors; a teacher Malam Muhammad Inuwa and a student Alkassim Ibrahim were admitted at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where they are currently receiving high level medical attention.

The Governor reiterated his deepest sympathy for the victims of the accident, while praying for Allah’s mercy on the souls of the deceased and quick recovery for the survived victims.

The Governor assured that the entire government and good people of Bauchi State are with them and their families in this trying moments of their lives.

The governor had sent a strong delegation headed by the Secretary to the State Government Alh. Muhammad Umar, the Hon. Commissioner of Information and other top-ranking government officials to visit the survivors.

The Governor had since settled all the medical bills for the treatment of the survivors.