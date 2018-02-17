The Edo State Government has concluded plans to launch a policy document detailing action points and stakeholders’ responsibilities in the effort to tackle violence against children in the state.

In a statement signed by Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Magdalene Ohenhen, the state said Edo is the ninth state in Nigeria to have developed and adopted a policy document to end violence against children.

Ohenhen said the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will launch the document titled “Edo State Priority Response Plan to End Violence Against Children,” on Thursday, February 22, at Imaguero College Hall, Sapele Road in Benin City by 10am.

She said a number of activities have been lined up to mark the launch of the document and get stakeholders’ buy-in to ensure everyone is involved in implementing the strategies and plans outlined in the document.

According to Ohenhen, “A media chat and talk show with children and other stakeholders will hold on Monday, February 19, 2018 by 8am. The event will feature stakeholders, including Children’s Parliament, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Child Protection Network and SMILE, a Non-governmental organisation (NGO).”

Other activities lined up, she added, include “a rally to hold on Tuesday, February 20, organised to raise awareness to end violence against children. The rally is scheduled to commence from the Nigeria Union of Journalists’ Press Centre to other parts of the city. A press conference will be held on Wednesday, February 21, at the NUJ Press Centre in Benin City.”