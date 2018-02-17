Reverend Fr. Lawrence Soja-Anyembugu, Parish Priest in charge of St Sylvester Catholic Church, New Nyanya, Nasarawa state, has sponsored the marriage of 136 couples within two weeks.

Soja-Anyembugu, announced this to newsmen on Saturday during the marriage matrimony of 83 couples in commemoration of his 10th priestly anniversary in St Patrick Catholic Church, Akwanga, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the gesture was extended to the people, who do not marry in the church to enable them to receive the sacrament of holy matrimony.

According to him, the step will also enable those who did not marry in the church to receive the sacrament of holy matrimony and to get their marriage blessed.

“I have decided to celebrate my 10th priestly anniversary to sponsored mass wedding for people who indicated their interest to have their marriage blessed in the church as at Feb. 3, I have sponsored 53 couples in St Sylvester Catholic Church, New Nyanya.

“Today, I have sponsored 83 couples making a total of 136 couples to enable them get the sacrament of holy matrimony as well as to give them a sense of belonging,” he said.

The priest called on the couples to continue to be patient, tolerate one another for them to have a peaceful home, adding marriage is all about endurance and patience.

“The importance of church marriage cannot be over-emphasised as it will promote peace among the couples and also will enable them to get more blessings and God’s favour.”

Soja-Anyembugu, called on the couples and other Nigerians to live exemplary lives by inculcating moral values in their children and for the overall development of the country.

He also advised Christians and other Nigerians against engaging in unruly behaviours and other sharp practices, so that they can inherit the kingdom of heaven.

The cleric called on the members of the church and Nigerians to be law abiding and respect constituted authorities and engage in activities that would promote peace and unity of the country.

Earlier, Prof. Cletus Tanimu Gotan, the Vicar General, Jos Archdiocese, who is also the guest preacher at the occasion called on the couples to live peacefully with each other in order to inherit the kingdom of God.

He quoted many verses in the bible that preached love, affection, calling on the couples and Nigerians to show love and live in unity with one another in the interest of development.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wedding ceremony was attended by many well wishers including the Nasarawa state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Mary Enwongulu, politicians, priests, traditional and religion leaders among others.