The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has condemned the habit of state governors visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Villa while their states are in crisis.

The lawmaker wants President Buhari to ban the governors from embarking on such visits.

Mr. Sani made this known in a statement on Saturday.

His comments came as some state governors are being criticised for visiting Aso Villa even in the midst of violent crisis rocking their states.

Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, is currently facing such criticism for his response to the recent killings in his state. He stayed back in Abuja days after the attacks.

Mr. Sani said the new ‘political culture’ of governors visiting the villa, while their states are in crisis, is political and should be banned.

“The new sycophantic political culture of Governors leaving their duty posts, in their respective states, almost on a daily basis to climb the Rock of Aso in order to pledge loyalty, leave their citizens in the hands of moribund and powerless deputy governors and at the mercy of well-armed killers.

“President Buhari must ban state Governors from the daily ritual of visiting the villa while their homes burn,” he said.

Mr. Sani also lashed at northern leaders for their ‘cowardice’ in the face of the crisis.

“The silence and cowardice of the Northern political elites to the mass killings going on in the North is out of fear that they can be labelled or blackmailed as being anti Government,” he said.

He bemoaned the current security situation in the country, ”where lives are no longer cherished.”

“We have become a nation in perpetual mourning and ceaseless funeral mass. In Nigeria today, blood is becoming cheaper than water and petrol. The most tragic of all tragedies is when tragedy becomes a routine in our daily lives.”