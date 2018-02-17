Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that a properly secured Nation like Nigeria will ensure a more stable and secured Nation, insisting that one of the things Nigeria needs to do and do it well to be stable is the issue of security.

Obasanjo, who was in Bayelsa State to inaugurate some projects embarked upon and completed by Governor Seriake Dickson, told the crowd of traditional rulers during a courtesy visit on the traditional rulers council where he was conferred with automatic Bayelsa State citizenship and chieftaincy title.

The former President also inaugurated the Bayelsa State Drug Distribution Company, the state ultra-modern Diagnostic Centre and other projects.

Obasanjo expressed shock over the rapid transformation which Governor had brought to bear on Bayelsa State within six years.

Obasanjo commended Dickson for the relative peace he had maintained in the state since his six year administration, urging other states in the country to emulate him in that regard.

He said, “One of the things that struck me about your (Dickson’s) administration is the relative peace that you have maintained in the state. I do not know how you have done it, may be we should all come to learn under your tutelage.

“This is so because one of the things we need to do and do well today in this country today is the issue of security. Security is, and of course, stability.”

“The point is this: If one state is peace, secured and safe in Nigeria, it is an example to others and it goes a long way because the aggregate peacefulness, the aggregate security and the aggregate security is what makes for peace, security and stability of our country.”

“You called me a Bayelsan and I ought to be. I said to the governor that any good man must feel proud to be called a Bayelsan. Because here, you have seen real transformation. If there is a place where you can say, come and see transformation taking place, this is one place in the country.”

He therefore suggested that the younger generation should be accommodated in the nation’s political leadership because “although they are future leaders, tomorrow might not come again.”

He stated, “We have to make allowance for them where we have to make allowance for them but we must make provision for them. We must make accommodation for them because they are not only the leaders of tomorrow.”

“Their leadership must start from today because if we leave them only till tomorrow, they will never be left waiting for tomorrow that may never come. Today, must be their time; let us accommodate them, let us make room for them, thus carry them along.”

Meanwhile, three former Ministers of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, Mr. Labaran Maku and Mr. John Odey, have said that information dissemination is very important in democratic governance.

They said this on Thursday during the inauguration of Bayelsa Information House in Yenagoa, the state capital, as part of the activities to commemorate the sixth anniversary of Governor Seriake Dickson.

Other prominent stakeholders including media executives, editors, notable columnists and top government functionaries also witnessed the unveiling of the house, said to be one of the best in the country.

The ex-ministers, who were led to the edifice by Governor Dickson, his wife, Rachel and the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, commended the government for attaching importance to information dissemination.

Gana, who unveiled the building, said it was a great honour to perform the ceremony, adding that the building would be a source of enlightenment and education for residents.

“I had a great privilege earlier on when I was the Minister of Information to open in Abuja, the Radio House. This is going to be greater than radio house because in democracy information dissemination is very important.”

“The people must be well-educated, well-mobilised and directed in such a way that they will be able to choose clearly.”

He described Dickson as God’s gift to the people of the state, saying his emergence was made possible by democracy.

“I have the great honour to declare open this information House where the truth will be told, the people will be set free an our people will and grow”, he added.

In his remarks, Iworiso-Markson, referred to the building as a special gift from the governor to the information ministry.

He said the edifice was an unusual gift to the media family in Bayelsa, describing the former information ministers as part of the best brains in the country.

He promised that the media family in Bayelsa had the duty to put the edifice to good use.

The new Bayelsa State Information House is equipped with a digital studio, cyber cafe and e-Library, among others.