Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has reiterated the state government’s determination to collaborate with UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to eradicate acute malnutrition in children.

Badaru gave the assurance when he received the UNICEF Chief Nutritionist, Dr Simeon Nanama in Dutse.

Represented by Alhaji Adamu Fanini of the office of the Secretary to the State Government, the governor thanked UNICEF “for intervention programmes to save the lives of malnourished children.”

He said the state government would do everything possible to ensure sustained collaboration with the world body to eradicate acute malnutrition in the state.

Earlier, the UNICEF Chief Nutritionst said he was in the state to formally thank the governor for the counterpart contribution of N150 million made by the Jigawa Government in 2017.

Nanama said the contribution was used for the procurement of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RTUF) for treatment of more than 80,000 children with acute malnutrition in the state.